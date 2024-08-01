Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.93. 647,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.