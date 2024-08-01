OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,762 shares of company stock worth $755,153 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

