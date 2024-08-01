OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-2.000 EPS.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 50,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,807. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

