Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Onsemi updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-1.03 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.910-1.030 EPS.

Onsemi Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

