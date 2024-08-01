Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV traded down C$1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$53.61 and a 52 week high of C$76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 8.5701299 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

