Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 6.4%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.10). Approximately 190,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 735,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

