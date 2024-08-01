Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 6.4%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.10). Approximately 190,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 735,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
