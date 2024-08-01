Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,762 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 377,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,285,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,526,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,648,281. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 225.44, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.