Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PANL stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

