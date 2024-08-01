Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Down to $26.59

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $25.50. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 148,698 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 130,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

