PAX Gold (PAXG) Tops One Day Volume of $8.16 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $661.22 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,438.28 or 0.03760143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 187,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
