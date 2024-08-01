Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

