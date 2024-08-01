Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 22,204,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,959,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

