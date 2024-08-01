Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 384.93% from the stock’s current price.

Pharming Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Pharming Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 3,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128. The firm has a market cap of $517.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

