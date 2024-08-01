Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 384.93% from the stock’s current price.
Pharming Group Trading Down 8.4 %
Pharming Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 3,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128. The firm has a market cap of $517.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.71.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
