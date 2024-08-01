Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Up 4.1%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pharming Group

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.