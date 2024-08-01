Pivotal Research Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $435.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.69.

Charter Communications stock opened at $379.72 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Capital International Investors increased its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after buying an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

