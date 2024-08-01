PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 18th

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

PJT Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $133.04 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.