PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $4,026,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 623.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

PlayAGS Price Performance

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 50,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,972. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $452.21 million, a PE ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.18 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

