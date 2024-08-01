Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $12.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $374.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

