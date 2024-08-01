Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 484666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
Porsche Automobil Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.
Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
About Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
Featured Stories
