Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.58

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 35084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $635.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
