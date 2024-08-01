Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.58

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 35084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $635.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

