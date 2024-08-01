Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.52.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.88. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

