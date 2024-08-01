Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Proto Labs has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.30-0.38 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $881.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

