PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

