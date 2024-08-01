Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 303,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

