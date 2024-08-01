PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,251 shares.The stock last traded at $22.41 and had previously closed at $22.27.

PureTech Health Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

