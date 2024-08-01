Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Boosted by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Under Armour by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

