Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.25 or 0.99968571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.