R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of RCM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.01. 31,546,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,801. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,921 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,703 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.