Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

