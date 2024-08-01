Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

ATS stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. ATS has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ATS by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ATS by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ATS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in ATS by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in ATS by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

