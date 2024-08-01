RBC Bearings (RBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $291.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.09 and its 200 day moving average is $271.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $309.01.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBC. William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.71.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

