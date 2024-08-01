Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.11. 1,120,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,053,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,186,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,903,992.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,186,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,903,992.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,235 shares of company stock worth $1,654,400. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

