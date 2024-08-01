Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,017 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 9.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DaVita by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,911. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

