Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.75. 1,529,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,118. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

