Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 866.7% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.5% in the first quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $14.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,126.34. 498,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,029.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,050.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

