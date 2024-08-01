Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 216,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 203,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 12.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 170,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,723. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.