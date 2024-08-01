Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.87.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.37. 1,829,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

