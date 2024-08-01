Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 23,354 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,124,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.