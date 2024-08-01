Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 1,961,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,188. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

