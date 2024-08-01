Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) to Issue $18.20 Dividend

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 18.20 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. Relx has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $48.71.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

