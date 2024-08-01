Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) to Issue $18.20 Dividend

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 18.20 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Relx Stock Performance
Relx stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. Relx has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $48.71.
About Relx
