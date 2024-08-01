Research Analysts Set Expectations for Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $166.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,937 shares of company stock worth $8,395,458. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

