Reviewing Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gentex has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gentex and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 3 3 0 2.50 Holley 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

Gentex presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Holley has a consensus price target of $7.47, suggesting a potential upside of 89.65%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Gentex.

This table compares Gentex and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 17.87% 17.78% 15.66% Holley 2.89% 4.32% 1.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentex and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $2.33 billion 3.08 $428.40 million $1.89 16.43 Holley $659.70 million 0.71 $19.18 million $0.16 24.63

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Gentex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Holley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentex beats Holley on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Holley

Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers brakes and brake systems, vehicle restoration parts, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel, and Flowmaster through DTC, E-tailer, warehouse distributor, traditional retailer, and jobber/ installer channels. Holley Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

