Reviewing MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 6 10 0 2.63

MSCI has a consensus price target of $591.21, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $36.62 million 0.21 -$33.65 million N/A N/A MSCI $2.53 billion 16.82 $1.15 billion $14.65 36.91

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -95.03% -71.02% -51.19% MSCI 43.86% -143.09% 21.30%

Summary

MSCI beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

