Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.73. 623,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,727,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 13,592.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

