Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $350.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $334.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.50.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.16. The stock had a trading volume of 474,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,174. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.85. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

