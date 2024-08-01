Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $537.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $538.00 to $537.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.33.

NYSE MUSA traded down $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $500.82. The stock had a trading volume of 175,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $520.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

