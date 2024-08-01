Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $202.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

