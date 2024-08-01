Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading 14.3% Higher

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 421,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 208,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

