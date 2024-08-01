Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Position Decreased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

IOT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. 2,702,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,035. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,573,573 shares of company stock valued at $54,867,168. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.