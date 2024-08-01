Sanctum Infinity 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.47 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $204.92 or 0.00321110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $264.83 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sanctum Infinity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,292,372 tokens. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,300,922.30335831. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 218.38051255 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,205,480.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sanctum Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanctum Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.